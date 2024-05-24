Rian Johnson Reveals Title of Next Benoit Blanc Mystery

When Netflix bought the rights to the future of writer/director Rian Johnson’s Benoit Blanc series, they paid for two sequels to Knives Out. The first, Glass Onion, was released in late 2022.

18 months later, Johnson revealed that the next film is coming soon. On Twitter, he posted a brief teaser for the film as well as its title: Wake Up Dead Man.

U2 fans can tell you the film shares a title with a track off the band’s 1997 album Pop. Known as one of the band’s darkest songs, it also includes a rare use of profanity (an F-bomb) in a U2 track.

Johnson’s whodunit series stars Daniel Craig as the eccentric private detective Benoit Blanc, first introduced in 2019’s Knives Out, which proved to be a surprising success in theaters and on streaming. That prompted Netflix to pay a reported $450 million for the next two Blanc mysteries. The first, Glass Onion, grossed $13.2 million in theaters in addition to its run on Netflix. (Knives Out earned $312 million worldwide — but was initially released only on the big screen, while Glass Onion got only a limited theatrical release.)

Other than Craig, the all-star cast of each mystery changes from film to film. The first film also featured Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon; the sequel included Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista, with a cameo from Hugh Grant as Blanc’s partner.

Wake Up Dead Man will premiere on Netflix in 2025. Johnson provided no other details, promising only “more to come very soon!”

