Rian Johnson Is Working On A ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Although the media narrative these days is that the only movies that do well in theaters are massive blockbusters, it’s been heartening to see at least one movie that’s not some kind of franchise entry selling tons of tickets this holiday season. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, a playful modern interpretation of a classic whodunit, has grossed almost $250 million worldwide to date. Even before the movie came out, Johnson made no secret of his desire to make a sequel if there was a market for one, with his detective character, Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), investigating a new crime. Clearly, there is a market for one.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the plans are getting firmer, with Johnson telling the trade that development of a sequel has already begun:

Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter at Lionsgate's pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday night that he was already developing a sequel centered on Daniel Craig's Southern detective Benoit Blanc investigating a new case. The filmmaker added that he was eager to make the pic quickly, ideally in the next year. Johnson's producing partner Ram Bergman added that Craig was eager to reprise the role. "Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more," he said.

I think there’s some irony in Knives Out really standing out in the marketplace because it is a movie with a lot of star power that isn’t based on a book or a movie and isn’t from some kind of series and now ... it very well might become the start of its own series. But Craig was so wonderful as Blanc, and that kind of detective character is endlessly repeatable in mystery after mystery. I can’t imagine anyone seeing Knives Out and not wanting to see what Benoit Blanc does next.