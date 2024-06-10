Third ‘Knives Out’ Reveals Full Cast as Production Begins

Production is officially underway on Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson.

As shooting began on the third film featuring Daniel Craig as eccentric private eye Benoit Blanc, Netflix revealed the full all-star cast who will be appearing this time. Craig will share the screen with Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. The real question is: Which one will be the murder victim?!?

Johnson told Tudum he’s wanted to work with Renner for a long time; so much so that he included a joke about a Jeremy Renner hot sauce in Glass Onion. “I was very relieved he thought the hot sauce thing was funny!” Johnson added. “He’s playing a proper part in this one, we’ll keep the sauce off screen.”

Johnson himself tweeted the first photo from the set, with Craig sporting a new longer ’do as Benoit Blanc.

The title of the film, Wake Up Dead Man, comes from a U2 song from their 1997 album Pop. (Knives Out was a phrase borrowed from a Radiohead tune, while Glass Onion is a Beatles reference.) As to how it relates to the film, Johnson told Tudum “Pop is a very underrated album, and that song is very right for the title. But I’ve had “Wake Up Dead Man” in my head for a long while, and I first heard the phrase in American folk music.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix next year.

