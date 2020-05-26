The Jim Henson Company has had success in recent years bringing popular hits from the 1980s back to life. They’ve got a new version of Fraggle Rock on Apple TV+, and their recent revival of The Dark Crystal on Netflix garnered very positive reviews. The next property on their list appears to be Labyrinth, Henson’s 1986 cult classic starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, which will finally receive a sequel according to Deadline.

Their report says Scott Derrickson, the filmmaker behind Sinister and Doctor Strange, will helm the project:

He has been set by TriStar Pictures to direct the sequel to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth. Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed Into the Dark, and My Valentine for Hulu, will write the script.

Derrickson confirmed the news on Twitter:

Derrickson was working on the sequel to Doctor Strange, but he left that project back in January over “creative differences” with Marvel. A Labyrinth reboot (or maybe a sequel?) was first announced back in 2016, with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Nicole Perlman supposedly working on the screenplay. Nothing ever came of that project, but now a Labyrinth follow-up is in the works from Derrickson and Levin.

Labyrinth has long been one of the most belove blockbusters of its era, and it’s previously spawned comic-book spinoffs and even an attempt at a stage production. No movie sequel has made it to the screen yet out of the labyrinth of Hollywood development, but perhaps Derrickson will be the guy to see it through.