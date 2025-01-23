Nosferatu’s Robert Eggers to Direct ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel

Robert Eggers is adding another cult classic to his resume.

After turning the Germain silent horror film Nosferatu into a modern hit, Eggers will soon begin work writing and directing a new Labyrinth, based on the 1986 fantasy film directed by Jim Henson.

According to Deadline, “the film is a sequel to, rather than a remake of, Jim Henson’s 1986 classic. Eggers is writing the script with Sjón, his collaborator on 2022 Viking actioner The Northman.”

Eggers and Sjón are already working on another new project as well, this one titled Werwulf about a farmboy from an alien world who receives a call to adventure from an old wizard and journeys into deep space and discovers a massive battle station whoops no sorry, wrong movie, no okay it’s actually about a werewolf, that makes more sense.

The original Labyrinth starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie; the former as a teenager who must save her baby brother from the latter, the Goblin King who rules over the labyrinth where the kid has been stashed. Although the movie (Henson’s final feature as a director) was not a massive success with critics or with audiences in 1986, it’s reputation has grown steadily through the years.

There have been other works set in the Labyrinth universe, mostly comics, but this will be the first full-fledged sequel if it comes off. It joins other ’80s Henson favorites in getting legacyquels in recent years. Netflix released a Dark Crystal television series and Apple TV+ has made several new seasons of the popular children’s show Fraggle Rock.

Eggers’ Nosferatu has become the director’s biggest hit to date, grossing over $156 million worldwide. Earlier today, it received four Academy Award nominations, for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costumes, and Best Production Design.

