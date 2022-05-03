Lady Gaga Delivers A Nostalgic Theme Song For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga makes soundtrack magic yet again with the release of “Hold My Hand,” for Top Gun: Maverick. When crafting the new movie, the producers knew they simply wouldn’t have Top Gun without the high-octane soundtrack that was a trademark of the original. As a result, they pulled in an icon of our day, Lady Gaga.

“Hold My Hand” is produced by Bloodpop, who’s worked with the likes of Rihanna and Grimes. You can really hear his signature synthpop sound in the track. From the swelling synth pads and chopped vocals in the intro to the reverb-laden snares. It wouldn't be a ballad without some emotional gravity, and Lady Gaga truly manages to bring that. The lyrics tell of a love that may be doomed, and those who aren’t willing to let it go.

Regardless of your take on Lady Gaga, or your feelings about Top Gun, this track really shines. If the song is any hint as to the tone of the film, it’ll be a faithful throwback, brimming with nostalgia for the ’80s.

After the success of A Star Is Born and the absolute explosion of emotion on that soundtrack, it seems like Lady Gaga was a perfect choice to appear on the soundtrack to Top Gun. We can expect more ballads, action, and lovers fighting impossible odds.

The movie itself has been in the works for a while now, and it’s no surprise that it's hitting us in the middle of a big resurgence for ’80s properties. Between things like Ghostbusters: Afterlife and even a return to a lot of ’80s influences in the music of acts like The Weeknd, the decade is sure to stick around for a lot longer than anyone would have thought.

Top Gun: Maverick comes out on May 27, 2022.

