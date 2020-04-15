Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Last Action Hero (1993)

Director: John McTiernan

Writers: Shane Black, David Arnott, Zak Penn, Adam Leff

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charles Dance, Austin O‘Brien

Box Office Total: $137.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 36 percent

Currently Streaming On: Showtime

Why I Watched It: This one wasn’t suggested by a reader, but after watching The Thomas Crown Affair for an earlier installment of this column, and rewatching Predator recently for another assignment, I decided to dive in to a full John McTiernan retrospective by revisiting Last Action Hero for the first in a couple years. Although it was considered a major flop in its day — it notoriously opened a week after Jurassic Park in 1993 and was thoroughly thrashed at the summer box office — retrospective audiences have warmed to the movie. There seems to be a growing consensus that it’s an overlooked gem, rather than a disaster that got what it deserved.

I find I like it more each time I revisit it. So let’s see what this revisit has in store...