Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been one of the most shockingly divisive entries into the Star Wars saga, with many fans up in arms over its script, its humor, and a bunch of its twists. One of the main criticisms from die-hard fans is that the movie repeatedly bucks tradition — Luke Skywalker, upon being handed his old lightsaber, immediately tosses it over a cliff instead of reverently taking up the Jedi mantle again. But one tradition many thought had been done away with is still in the movie, you just might not notice it at first.

In every Star Wars movie since A New Hope, one character, right before they do something a little reckless, says, “I have a bad feeling about this.” It’s in all of them — even in Rogue One, when K-2SO starts saying it before he’s shushed. But it’s not in The Last Jedi. Not in English, at least.

Rian Johnson previously assured a fan on Twitter that the line was there, and later explained to HuffPost that it’s BB-8 who actually says it.

In an interview Friday, HuffPost asked Johnson if the line came from BB-8′s anxious beeps when the droid and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) are flying into battle against the First Order near the start of the movie. The director confirmed: Yes, that was it.

“Yes!” he said with a laugh. “Good catch!”

BB-8’s beeps do translate to actual words offscreen while filming, which is what makes it so easy for the human actors around him to react to what he’s saying. All I want now is some rational explanation for why some people can understand droids and some can’t. Droid language classes in college? Droid Duolingo?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.