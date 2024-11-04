There is an art to a Letterboxd movie review. Sure, you can use the film-based social network to log what you see, or to write straightforward film criticism. But a lot of the most entertaining reviews on the app are closer to clever tweets or stand-up comedy riffs than the works of Manny Farber or Parker Tyler.

As a dedicated Letterboxd user (a dedicated patron in fact), I love reading these reviews (and writing them myself). Sometimes I send funny reviews I come across to friends, but what’s really fun is to remove the title from a review and see if someone can correctly guess the movie the Letterboxd user is writing about.

Now I’ve turned that concept into a little quiz-style list here on ScreenCrush. As you scroll down you’ll see 20 Letterboxd reviews with the name of the film and its poster blacked out. It’s up to you to figure out what movie it is. Keep scrolling to see if you got it right (and for a link back to the actual review, in case you want to follow these sharp critics on Letterboxd).

I did my best to make my picks neither too easy nor too hard. All are extremely well-known films; Oscar winners, canonical classics, or titles that appear on Letterboxd’s list of the top 250 narrative features in history. I want you to be able to get it right, but I also didn’t want it to be instantly obvious either. The subject of a review that reads “Heath Ledger will always be my Joker” is not very mysterious — obviously that’s a review of Plan 9 From Outer Space. On the other hand, a review that reads something like “wow that was sick” could be almost anything (including Plan 9 From Outer Space). Hopefully I hit just the right level of challenge with my 20 choices.

Ready? Good luck!

Quiz: Guess the Movie Based on Its Letterboxd Review Can you figure out which classic movies are the subjects of these 20 Letterboxd reviews? Scroll down to find out.

