Disney’s latest teaser for their live-action remake of The Little Mermaid really plays up the remake aspect of the whole affair. It shows some new glimpses of the film, directed by Rob Marshall, most of which directly evoke famous shots and moments from the original animated classic, like Ariel (now played in live-action by Halle Bailey) whipping her hair as she emerges from the ocean. (The fact that all of the songs, at least in this clip, are from the old movie definitely helps with that feeling as well.)

The new featurette also takes you behind the scenes of the new film, and includes interviews with Bailey, Marshall, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and co-star Melissa McCarthy. You get a good look at McCarthy’s version of Ursula as well. That fake underwater floating hair is kind of surreal actually...

Here is the film’s official synopsis (spoiler alert: It’s exactly like The Little Mermaid you’ve seen before many times):

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The new version of The Little Mermaid is scheduled to open in theaters on May 26.

