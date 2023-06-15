Disney Wants To Make a Live-Action ‘Bambi’

For some reason, Disney has decided to traumatize another generation of young viewers with the death of Bambi's mother. That’s right, they're working on a live-action Bambi. But... it’s not the kind of live-action that they did with The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. By the universe’s good grace, it’s not Cats either. It’ll essentially be the same technology used to create movies like Disney’s “live-action” versions of The Lion King and Jungle Book. Realistic-looking computer-generated animals voiced by celebrities.

As of now there’s no real info about the casting, how the plot may differ from the original film (if at all), or what the production timeline is going to look like. The only thing that we really know is that Sarah Polley is in the lead to direct so far. For those who aren’t familiar with Polley’s work, she actually started her career as a child actress. She worked on the series Ramona based on the Beverly Cleary series. In 2006, her career entered a new phase. She directed the drama film Away From Her, which actually ended up garnering her an Academy Award nomination.

READ MORE: The Worst Disney Songs of All Time

Since then, she’s directed movies like Take This Waltz, and Stories We Tell. More recently, she wrote and directed Women Talking — and wound up winning the Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Bambi is a heartbreaking coming-of-age film about a young deer, accompanied by a cast of other woodland characters. But as mentioned earlier, it also contains one of the most emotionally devastating moments in all of children’s movies. Parents, get ready.

Get our free mobile app