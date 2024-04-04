There Is Now a ‘Bambi’ Horror Movie

It’s fair to say Bambi was always one of the darker and more horrifying kids films. But it wasn’t a horror movie — until now.

The same producers behind the viral Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise have now set their sites on another kids favorite and produced Bambi: The Reckoning.

The first trailer for the movie is below. It doesn’t set up Bambi as a monstrous killing machine hellbent on revenge against the people who killed his mother ... but I can’t imagine that’s not the premise of the movie somehow.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

We follow Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path! Oh dear, we aren't done!

While the first Blood and Honey got terrible reviews (and a Razzie Award for the Worst Picture of 2023), it also made money. And believe it or not, the sequel got better reviews when it recently premiered. If these “twisted childhood universe” movies keep doing well, there are going to be a lot more of them.

In fact, Bambi: The Reckoning is supposed to be part of the “Pooniverse” of horror movies based on popular kids films. In addition to Blood and Honey 2 and 3, they are also developing Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrung. They expect to then make something called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble where all of these films will cross over. (That movie will supposedly feature Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell. What ... no Cinderella?)

