A pair of major Disney (and Pixar) hits are confirmed for sequels, both coming to theaters in the next few years.

As part of new Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro’s first shareholder meeting, both Lilo & Stitch 2 (this is the live-action version of the concept, by the way) and Incredibles 3 (still the original animated one) are in active development for release.

Both films are expected to open in multiplexes in the summer of 2028.

The Incredibles (2004)"/>Pixar The Incredibles (2004)"/>Pixar loading...

READ MORE: Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Both franchise have produced some of Disney’s (and Pixar’s) biggest hits ever. Incredibles 2, about the continuing adventures of a superhero family, was the top-grossing Pixar film in history, with $1.24 billion in worldwide ticket sales, until it was surpassed by 2024’s Inside Out 2 (which grossed $1.69 billion).

The live-action Lilo & Stitch earned $1.03 billion in theaters, making it the fourth biggest film of 2025 after Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash. (For sake of comparison, the original animated Lilo & Stitch — which was considered a solid hit in 2002 — only grossed $274 million in theaters.)

Incredibles 3 will be written by the series’ creator, Brad Bird. Although Bird also directed the prior two films in the franchise, this one will be helmed by Pixar’s Peter Sohn, whose previous movies include The Good Dinosaur and Elemental.

Lilo & Stitch 2 is scheduled for release on May 26, 2028. Incredibles 3 is due out on June 16, 2028. Pixar’s next film due in theaters is yet another sequel, Toy Story 5, which premieres on June 19 of this year. And their next live-action remake is also due in theaters this summer. That would be Moana, which opens on July 10. At this early date in the year, Disney only has one of the top five biggest hits of 2026: Pixar’s Hoppers, which has earned $168.7 million to date and ranks as the fourth-highest grosser of the year so far.

Get our free mobile app