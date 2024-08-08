A New ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie Coming to Theaters

For the first time in several years a Looney Tunes movie is headed to theaters.

Ketchup Entertainment announced today they’ve acquired the rights to release The Day the Earth Blew Up, a Looney Tunes feature that was originally planned back in 2021 as an HBO Max streaming movie. Like so many other projects initially intended for HBO Max (and then Max), the film has never been released. But now Ketchup has picked it up and will bring it to theaters.

If and when the film premieres in multiplexes, it will be just the third Looney Tunes movie to hit the big screen in the 21st century, following 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action and 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. (Another Looney Tunes feature planned for theaters, Coyote vs. Acme, is another victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting strategy of not-releasing movies in order to write them off for tax purposes; so far it looks like that movie will be shelved indefinitely.)

READ MORE: The Weirdest Animated Movies Ever Made

Here is the official plot synopsis for the film:

Directed by Pete Browngardt (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Uncle Grandpa), the film stars two-time Emmy winner Eric Bauza reprising his roles as lifelong friends Daffy Duck and Porky Pig who uncover a sinister alien invasion plot while working at the local bubble gum factory. Together with Petunia Pig, our unlikely heroes embark on a hilarious high-stakes mission fighting off zombies and aliens while delivering all the laugh out-loud gags and vibant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic.

Ketchup Entertainment has yet to announce an specific release date for The Day the Earth Blew Up in theaters. But it looks like we’ll at least get to see it, and that’s a good thing these days.

Get our free mobile app