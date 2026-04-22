The situation surrounding Coyote vs. Acme is well documented: How Warner Bros. made the movie but then shelved it, possibly forever, as part of a policy of using projects they felt had dim box-office prospects as tax write-offs instead. Apparently, not even James Gunn’s involvement as a co-writer matter. Reports surfaced that Warners might delete the film forever. Looney Tunes fans made a Pepe Le L Pew-sized stink, and the filmmakers who worked on the project, like director Dave Green, publicly voiced their displeasure.

Unlike some of the other films Warners tried this same trick with (like the solo Batgirl movie), another distributor, Ketchup Entertainment, convinced Warners to sell them the rights to the film. Now, after a long delay, Coyote vs. Acme is coming to theaters.

What I did not quite realize, is how much the film is apparently an attack on greedy corporations. In the film, Wile E. Coyote sues the Acme Corporation, who makes all of his useless Road Runner death traps. But Acme fights back, apparently because this lawsuit threatens to expose all of the company’s corruption. (You don’t suppose they make products then shelve them for a tax write-off, do you?)

Watch the first Coyote vs. Acme trailer below:

READ MORE: Movies That Started Shooting But Were Never Finished

Just wild that someone would make a movie featuring John Cena, Will Forte, and Bugs Bunny, and just not release it. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.

Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to finally open in theaters on August 28.

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