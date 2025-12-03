¡Arriba, Arriba! Speedy Gonzales Might Finally Be Getting His Very Own Movie

Move over, Sonic — it looks like another small, fast-paced animated icon is getting his own shot at the big screen. A Speedy Gonzales movie is apparently back in the works at Warner Bros. Animation.

Jorge R. Gutierrez, the Mexican animator and filmmaker who co-created the cartoon El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera and directed 2014’s animated feature film The Book of Life, teased his involvement in the project in a tweet Tuesday (December 2).

“Guess what movie I might be developing at Warner Brothers Pictures Animation…” Gutierrez captioned a photo of himself wearing a small sombrero, red neckerchief and Speedy Gonzales t-shirt while holding up a plush toy of the Looney Tunes character.

Speedy Gonzales Almost Got His Own Movie Before

A movie based on Speedy, who made his debut in 1955, was first announced back in 2016 but was slowly shelved following Warner Bros.’ merger with Discovery.

Actor Eugenio Derbez was initially set to voice the character, but in 2024 he told UPI that he doubted the film would move forward due to perceived controversy surrounding the Mexican characterization of the little sombrero-wearing mouse, who is a beloved figure in Mexico.

“I feel that the studios are afraid that, nowadays, it’s so politically incorrect. I’ve been telling them constantly that we love Speedy Gonzales in Mexico,” Derbez shared at the time, addressing stereotypes surrounding the cartoon figure.

“The only ones offended are the Americans, but we love Speedy Gonzales [in Mexico]. He’s smart. He outsmarts the cats. He’s a hero. He gets cheese for his people. He’s fast,” the actor added.

At the time the film, which was put on hold, was described as a mix of animation and live-action, similar to Space Jam or Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

It’s unclear if the Speedy movie currently in development will follow the same hybrid format or if Derbez is still involved with the film.

