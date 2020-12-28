Lori Loughlin Released From Jail After 2-Month Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin has been released from prison following her two-month sentence in Dublin, California. The actress, known for her roles on Fuller House and 90210, was arrested alongside her husband Mossimo Giannuli in March 2019. The two were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their two daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and her husband maintained their innocence for a whole year before pleading guilty. In addition to her two-months in jail — which began on October 30 — the star has to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service with two years of supervised release. Giannuli was sentenced to five months in prison, along with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Earlier in August, Loughlin had a virtual hearing due to coronavirus restrictions. She addressed the judge: “I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.” Loughlin continued, “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

The actress was originally supposed to serve time in a correctional facility in Victorville, California. But Loughlin chose to relocate to the Dublin institution because there were fewer cases of Covid-19 at the time. In October 2019, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman spent her 11-day sentence at the same facility, after she paid $15,000 in an attempt to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.