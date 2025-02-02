‘M3GAN’ Returns in First Sequel Teaser

Like all good slasher movie killers, M3GAN is back.

The artificial intelligence in the form of an eerily lifelike children’s doll was seemingly destroyed in the first film. But the film was a surprise smash, grossing more than $180 million worldwide. So M3GAN is back in a new movie — fittingly titled M3GAN 2.0.

The original film’s non-killer-doll stars, Allison WIlliams and Violet McGraw, are both back as well, although neither appears in M3GAN 2.0’s first teaser. It mostly contains M3GAN dancing, likely because that became a focal point of the memes that sprung from the first film. You can watch it below.

There’s a new poster for the film as well...

We also know the official synopsis for the sequel as well...

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

Let’s just hope the sequel is good or there will be so many jokes about AI writing the screenplay for Universal. M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 27.

