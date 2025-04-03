You Will Not Believe the Premise of ‘M3GAN 2.0’

The trailer for M3GAN 2.0 reveals the plot of the sequel to the hit killer robot horror comedy, and I will be honest: I did not see this premise coming.

In the original film, M3GAN is a highly-advanced robotic doll created as the ultimate kids’ plaything and companion. Naturally, she misinterprets her programming to protect her owner and goes on a kill spree. What else is going to happen in a movie about an artificial intelligence?

In the sequel, someone has created an new AI that’s more lifelike and deadly than M3GAN was ... which means the human characters (primarily Allison Williams, the scientist who created M3GAN in the first place) must resurrect M3GAN in a new, stronger body to fight the latest A.I. threat.

That’s right: M3GAN sequel goes full Terminator 2: Judgment Day, turning the A.I. villain from the first film into an unlikely lethal protector of the human heroes against an even more menacing killer robot.

See for yourself in the M3GAN 2.0 trailer below.

Finally, a movie that dares to ask the question “What if Virtuosity wasn’t silly enough?”

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 27.