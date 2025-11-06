‘Gremlins 3’ Is Finally Happening

35 years after the last Gremlins movie, the signature ’80s kiddie horror series is coming back.

Warner Bros. announced during their quarterly earnings call on November 6 that the company has Gremlins 3 in development. The writer of the original film, Chris Columbus, will both produce and direct. Steven Spielberg, who produced the original movie, is still involved as executive producers as well.

The original Gremlins opened in theaters in 1984, written by Columbus and directed by Joe Dante. It followed the adventures of a cute and cuddly critter named Gizmo, a “Mogwai” that is given to a kid as a Christmas present. Gizmo is very sweet, but he must be cared for according to certain rules: He can’t got near bright lights, he can never get wet, and he can never eat after midnight. When the rules are violated, there are consequences; getting him wet causes him to reproduce new Mogwais. And then when those creatures eat after midnight they transform into monstrous gremlins that run amok throughout their hometown.

Gremlins"/>Warner Bros.

The first film was sort of a starter horror movie for kids; scary but not overwhelmingly bloody or terrifying. (The movie was, at least, scary enough that the reaction to it from parents helped inspire the MPAA create the PG-13 rating.) The sequel, 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was more of a comedy, with the energy and visual playfulness of a live-action Looney Tunes cartoon. In the sequel, Billy reunites with Gizmo in a New York City office building that gets overrun by more gremlins.

There have been many different attempts for a third Gremlins movie through the years, but if this movie finally happens now it would be the first one to actually make it to the screen. Warner Bros. has shown an interest in reviving the Gremlins IP in recent years; for the last three years they have been making a Gremlins animated prequel series for HBO Max. Two seasons and 20 episodes have been produced to date

Gremlins 3 is currently scheduled for release on November 19, 2027.

