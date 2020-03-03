‘The Magicians’ Will End After Current Season 5

Syfy's The Magicians has been cancelled, meaning that its current fifth season will also be its last. That means the Season 5 finale on April 1 will serve as the series' finale.

The fantasy drama show, based on Lev Grossman's book series, was created by John McNamara and Sera Gamble. They have served as showrunners for all five seasons, joined by executive producer Henry Alonso Myers at the start of Season 5. The trio didn't officially know the show would end after this season, but they wrote the finale episode so that it could work as a series finale, just in case.

In a statement to Deadline, Syfy shared their bittersweet feelings on the show's somewhat untimely end:

“'The Magicians' has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons. As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

It may come as a bit of a surprise that The Magicians is ending, considering the current season has been averaging 881,000 total viewers. For a basic cable series in a streaming economy, those numbers aren't bad at all. But the show's first two seasons had double that viewership. With declining ratings and rising production costs, Season 6 of The Magicians just wasn't in the cards.