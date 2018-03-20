Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is trading dragons for aliens. Syfy’s first look at the veteran author’s adaptation of Nightflyers has already arrived, promising “Psycho in space” as aliens infiltrate a doomed starship.

USA Today provided a first look at the new ten-episode Nightflyers, which adapts Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name. The cast features Boardwalk Empire alum Gretchen Mol as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala as Roy Eris, Sam Strike as Thale, Maya Eshet as Lommie, Angus Sampson as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne as Auggie. Executive producer Jeff Buhler likens the project to “either Alien with a ghost or The Shining in space,” while a more comprehensive synopsis for the fall series can be found below: