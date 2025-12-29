‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Trailer Reveals the Show’s Story

Life’s still unfair for Malcolm in the Middle.

The much-anticipated first teaser for the series’ streaming revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, is now online, and it reveals the basic outline of the four-episode show, which takes place 19 years after the original: Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) doesn’t want anything to do with his family now that he’s grown up, but he’s forced back into the fold for a special party for his parents (Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek). Malcolm in the Middle-style chaos ensues.

Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer created and executive produced the new show as well. You can watch the first trailer for Life’s Still Unfair below:

Almost the entire original cast of the hit Fox sitcom, which aired 151 episodes across seven seasons from early 2000 to May 2006, returned for the revival. Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has retired from acting; his role is portrayed in the new show by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Jamie, the fifth son of the family, is played by Anthony Timpano. (A pair of brothers played Jamie on the old show.)

The original series followed Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm, a child prodigy, as he struggled to survive amidst his dysfunctional family. Here is the revival’s official synopsis:

After shielding himself from his family for over a decade, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is dragged back into their orbit when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair premieres on Hulu on April 10. The revival will run for four episodes.

