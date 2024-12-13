‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Coming to Disney+

Malcolm in the Middle is the latest vintage TV series getting a revival on streaming with its key stars all returning to reprise their roles.

Disney has announced they are bringing back Malcolm in the Middle — with original actors Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, and Bryan Cranston set to play Malcolm, Lois, and Hal, respectively.

Linwood Boomer, who created the original Malcolm in the Middle, is back as writer and executive producer as well.

Notably, the new show is not a project planned to run for an indefinite amount of time. The new Malcolm in the Middle is expected to last just four episodes on Disney+.

Fox Fox loading...

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows of 2024

The original Malcolm aired for six seasons and just over 150 episodes on Fox. The series was a ratings hit, a multiple Emmy Award winner, and a major launching pad for Cranston prior to Breaking Bad. Muniz’s Malcolm was a kid genius trapped in a dysfunctional family.

Disney TV president Ayo Davis had this to say about the news.

Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability. Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.

The new Malcolm in the Middle doesn’t have a release date yet. The original series is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app