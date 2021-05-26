‘Man of Steel’ Was Almost Set in ‘The Dark Knight’ Universe

According to director Zack Snyder, there was once a possibility of his 2013 Superman film Man of Steel being set in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight cinematic universe. During a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz on his podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Snyder revealed that putting Man of Steel in the same cinematic universe as The Dark Knight was actually a possibility.

“It was not 100 percent off the table. We did talk about it a little bit,” said Snyder. However, the ultimate reason this idea ended up in the developmental stages was due to The Dark Knight Rises’ ending. The final film in Nolan’s Batman trilogy concludes with John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) taking over the Batman mantle from Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale).

If Man of Steel became a continuation of The Dark Knight Rises, this would pose an issue when Superman (Henry Cavill) goes head to head with the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Superman would end up fighting with the lesser known John Blake, not Bruce Wayne. “Maybe that’s why we didn’t do it,” said Snyder. “It would have been Joseph. Which could have been cool.”

When all was said and done, The Dark Knight trilogy remained a standalone series of DC films. Nolan was known for being protective over the set of superhero films, but in Snyder's opinion, that was for the best. “I don’t blame him,” shared Snyder. “I like that his thing doesn’t get muddied by these other touches.” With a fresh start, Man of Steel relaunched the DC film universe, paving the way for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

