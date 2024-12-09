James Mangold was “hurt” when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was rejected by critics and moviegoers.

Although the 2023 action-adventure film was Harrison Ford’s final outing as the daredevil archaeologist, audiences and critics alike were not impressed with the film - with the blockbuster receiving mostly lukewarm reviews and ending its box office run with a worldwide total of $384 million against a production budget of $294.7 million.

Now, the 60-year-old director has admitted he was left upset that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny didn’t receive the love he felt it deserved as Indy’s farewell.

Speaking with Deadline, Mangold said: “It hurt in the sense that I really love Harrison and I wanted audiences to love him as he was and to accept that that’s part of what the movie has to say — that things come to an end, that’s part of life.”

The A Complete Unknown filmmaker added he felt confused audiences didn’t react well to 84-year-old Ford’s final time playing Indy, and pondered whether moviegoers would have preferred it if the character was recast altogether.

He said: “You have a wonderful, brilliant actor who’s in his 80s. So I’m making a movie about this guy in his eighties, but his audience on one other level doesn’t want to confront their hero at that age. And I am like, ‘I’m good with it.’ We made the movie.

“But the question is, how would anything have made the audience happy with that, other than having to start over again with a new guy?”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, follows Jones as he tries to prevent a former Nazi turned NASA scientist from getting his hands on a reality-changing dial.

Mangold had previously defended Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s time-travel plot and argued the more mystical elements in the movie lined up well with what had been seen before in the franchise.

He explained to the ComicBook.com: “Well, certainly myself and my co-writers on the picture, we discussed it a lot. But it's not really so controversial, these movies have a very elegant form. The relic always defines the third act and the power of the relic defines the magic of the movie.

“So whether you're talking about the Ark of the Covenant or you're talking about the Holy Grail, or at all, we can talk about all of them, but whatever goes down in the third act is usually some kind of reaction to the magic and power and mysticism possessed by the relic itself. And usually pretty mind-blowing.”

The ‘Logan’ director added these otherworldly aspects had become “a staple” of the series.

He said: “Each movie ends up culminating with a kind of event, a kind of magical, inexplicable event that forces this doctor, this scientist to suddenly have to wrestle with how he's going to explain this with simple logic.”

