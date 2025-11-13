The Best Movies Steven Spielberg Produced (But Didn’t Direct)

Steven Spielberg has directed many of the greatest films of the last 50 years. Jaws. Raiders of the Lost Ark. Catch Me If You Can. Schindler’s List. Saving Private Ryan. Jurassic Park. The Fabelmans. It’s a filmography that would make any director, living or dead, jealous. (Imagine making one of the movies listed above. He made all of them.)

But even if you somehow wished on a monkey’s paw and erased every single film Steven Spielberg ever directed from history — if suddenly Lincoln and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Duel and Close Encounters of the Third Kind and heaven forbid 1941 never existed — Spielberg would stil remain one of the most important figures in the history of Hollywood purely on the basis of all of the movies he guided as a producer.

Spielberg capitalized on his string of early hits by launching his own production company, Amblin Entertainment, in 1980. Amblin released most of Spielberg’s own output over the subsequent 45 years, but the company, and others Spielberg launched, have also released massively popular films from other directors, with Spielberg lending a hand as executive producer, producer, or occasionally as writer.

His touch isn’t perfect; he’s produced a couple of critical and commercial flops through the years. (I still haven’t fully forgiven him for all of those live-action Transformers movies I had to sit through in the 2000s and 2010s.) Nevertheless, Spielberg’s involvement in typically a sign that a movie is of high quality and great interest — as these 12 best Spielberg-produced (but not Spielberg-directed) movies below conclusively proves.

