It’s been a minute since the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. (If you’ve lost track of time in Covidland, the finale premiered on December 18, 2020.) The episode immediately became famous for including one of the biggest surprises in Star Wars history: An appearance by a CGI de-aged Mark Hamill, once again playing the role of Jedi master Luke Skywalker.

The moment Hamill’s young face appeared onscreen was a shock to rival the first appearance of Baby Yoda — and maybe an even more impressive one from a technical perspective. You’ll finally learn the secrets of how that sequence was pulled out in the upcoming streaming special Disney Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian — Making of the Season 2 Finale. The special premieres exclusively on Disney+ in a few days, but in the meantime, this new clip shows off never-before-seen footage of Hamill on the set of The Mandalorian, and includes series producer Dave Filoni talking about the challenges of the scene, and why it was worth all the trouble. Watch it below:

As nice as it was to see Mark Hamill’s Luke join the saga of The Mandalorian, it’s worth noting that the CGi used on his face wasn’t flawless. One fan created his own version of the sequence using deepfake technology that looked so impressive that Lucasfilm ended up hiring him to work for the company as a Senior Facial Capture Artist.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale premieres on August 25 on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.