It’s been more than three years since Marvel fans saw Paul Bettany’s Vision; the character was left with a massive cliffhanger following the events of WandaVision, which saw his synthetic body reconstituted without its memories or personality. (His traditional green and red coloring was replaced with an all-white color scheme as well.)

What happened to this new white Vision has been up in the air since then — but will now be explored in a new Disney+ TV series from Marvel. Variety reports that Marvel has brought in Star Trek: Picard producer Terry Matalas to create the next chapter in Vision’s journey. Paul Bettany will reprise his role on the show.

Bettany debuted as Vision in the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron. He reprised the character in Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, when the character was “killed” by Thanos. He was resurrected in WandaVision through the use of Scarlet Witch’s powers. In early episodes he was just an extension of her chaos magic; the later episodes introduced the new Vision, which actually fought with Wanda’s Vision at the series’ climax. The “fake” Vision restored the “real” Vision’s memories (this is confusing, I know), and then he flew off never to be seen again ... until Matalas’ upcoming show.

Variety also notes that this news marks “Marvel’s first new live-action series pickup in almost two years, representing a significant shift in how the company produces television for Disney+.” Marvel released seven live-action television shows in 2021 and 2022, including WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

Since then, the studio has released just three live-action shows: Secret Invasion, Echo, and a second season of Loki. The company does have other series in development, including Ironheart and Daredevil: Again, although both of thoses are at least many months away.

In fact, the only Marvel Disney+ show with a confirmed release date at this point is Agatha All Along, which premieres on streaming on September 18. The Vision show is tentatively expected some time in 2026.

