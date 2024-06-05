‘The Acolyte’: Is This the New Direction ‘Star Wars’ Needs?

Star Wars is charting a new course with the Disney+ series The Acolyte, which is set 100 years before the events of the Star Wars prequels, and features a group of Jedi we’ve never met onscreen before investigating a series of murders during a period where they stand totally unopposed by the Sith. The Acolyte is something different for Star Wars; part mystery series, part detective procedural, There’s no Empire. There’s no Darth Anybody. Through the first two episodes there are no space battles.

But is it different enough? In our latest video Ryan Arey, Matt Singer, and Dodson Seitz get together to discuss the two-episode Acolyte premiere. Was it good? Could it be better? What’s missing so far? And most importantly: Is this moving Star Wars in the right direction after the last few years of middling Disney+ series? Watch their full discussion — which also includes a side-by-side comparison between The Acolyte and Ahsoka — below:

