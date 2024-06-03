Star Wars’ new Disney+ series The Acolyte takes fans into an era of the galaxy far, far away that has never been explored in a live-action TV series before. Known as “The High Republic,” The Acolyte is set roughly 100 years before the main Star Wars movie franchise, at a time when the Jedi remain the main Force wielders in the universe, and the Sith are almost non-existent.

The High Republic has been the subject of novels and comics and other Star Wars stuff in the last few years, but The Acolyte is the thing that is really going to bring it to more casual Star Wars fans for the first time. And if that describes you, dear reader, then you’ll want to watch our latest Star Wars video, which will tell you everything you need to know about the High Republic era to get you ready for the big Acolyte premiere this month. Check it out below:

