As most Star Warse movies and shows do, The Acolyte begins with a text card explaining the basic premise of the series. But there’s something cool about this particular version of this trope. The text is colored blue, a callback to the very first “A long time ago, in a galaxy far away” in the original Star Wars. But the font the words are typed in is different — it’s actually the font used (in yellow) in the classic Star Wars crawl. So this opening actually combines two different Star Wars tropes into a single image.

That’s just one of the many secrets, hidden references, and Easter eggs in the premiere of The Acolyte. Our latest Star Wars videos shows you where you can find all of them. First, let’s check out all the secrets in the first episodes...

There’s dozens more Easter eggs in the second episode; watch them all here:

READ MORE: The Single Worst Post-Release Change in All of Star Wars

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte, check out more of our videos below, including one on the backstory of the High Republic you need to know before Star Wars: The Acolyte, one on George Lucas and the hidden autobiographical content of the Star Wars prequels, and one on why Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is not popular but underrated. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of the latest Star Wars Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte premiere weekly on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.