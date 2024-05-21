Matthew Perry’s Death Now Under Investigation By Police

The cause of Friends star Matthew Perry’s death has been clear for months: Perry died from “acute effects of ketamine.” Perry, who had a long history of substance abuse issues, was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. He was only 54 years old.

According to the medical examiner’s toxicology report at the time, “Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death.” However “the ketamine in his system at the time of his death ... could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Police are now looking into the question of how Perry acquired this ketamine. According to TMZ, “there is an ongoing investigation into where Matthew got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death — and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under what circumstances.”

NBC NBC loading...

READ MORE: Netflix Will Stream Two NFL Games This Christmas

The medical examiner’s report in Perry’s case noted that there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs like cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine, or fentanyl present at the scene of Perry’s death. The Medical Examiner concluded that the ketamine in Perry’s system resulted in “cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.” It also cited “drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects” as “contributory factors” in his death.

TMZ says both “local police and the DEA” are looking for the source of Perry’s ketamine. Thus far, no arrests have been made, but “key people in Hollywood” have supposedly been interviewed.

Get our free mobile app