House of the Dragon Season 2 is ready to premiere — in less than three months time.

HBO and Max announced the official return date for the Game of Thrones prequel series, which has quickly become almost as popular as its predecessor.

The new cast for Season 2 of the show, which takes place two centuries before the events of the main series, includes Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

The returning cast this year includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. (Sorry Paddy Considine.)

Check out the new “dueling trailers” — one “green” and one “black” — for the show’s return below:

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16 at 9PM ET.

