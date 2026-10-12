The new Miami Vice movie is going back to the past.

Universal announced today they have officially started production on Miami Vice ’85, a second film based on the iconic ’80s cop series. They also debuted the first images of the movie’s stars, Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, in costume as the new Crockett and Tubbs.

First here’s Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett:

And here’s Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs:

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The new Miami Vice is directed by Top Gun: Maverick and F1’s Joseph Kosinski, and written by Nightcrawler filmmaker Dan Gilroy. The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Edi Gathegi, and Walton Goggins.

The previous Miami Vice movie, simply titled Miami Vice, opened in theaters in 2006 and was directed by the old TV series’ executive producer, Michael Mann. (The show was created by Anthony Yerkovich.) That film had Colin Farrell as Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Tubbs. It underperformed at the box office, barely recouping its $150+ million budget, and it got very mixed reviews at the time. Over the years, though, it’s become one of Mann’s more cultishly beloved titles.

A new director’s cut of Mann’s Miami Vice debuted at film festivals this year and will be available on 4K this holiday season. (Mann has already made one earlier director’s cut of the film. This is the director’s cut’s director’s cut I guess.)

Miami Vice ’85 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19, 2028. Production on the film is now officially underway.

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