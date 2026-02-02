(Part of) Michael Jackson’s Life Story Is Now a Movie

It’s the week before the Super Bowl which means it is also Big Movie Trailer season. Studios don’t wait to debut their “Big Game” ads during the big game anymore; they put them online first to get the hype train rolling early. Hence here is the trailer for Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that has been percolating for several years.

The film stars Jafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, as his world-famous uncle. The trailer and the other marketing materials emphasize, quite pointedly, that this is how Jackson’s story “begins.” Whether that is because they are making two of these movies (as has been rumored off and on) or because they are pointedly staying away from the controversies that came to dominate conversation about Jackson in later years, I do not know.

Here’s the trailer for Michael:

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

Michael was originally scheduled to open in theaters a full year ago, but it was delayed. According to online reports, the movie’s original storyline needed to be changed, supposedly because it originally included scenes addressing allegations of sexual abuse that may have violated a legal settlement Jackson made in the 1990s. Then, after reshoots, we started to hear the film was something like four hours long and might get split into two parts. At this point, Michael appears to be a single release. (For now. If the movie is a massive hit, don’t be surprised if Michael 2 goes into development.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

Michael is scheduled to open in theaters on April 24.