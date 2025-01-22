Bong Joon-Ho Is Finally Back With the ‘Mickey 17’ Trailer

Weird body horror. Pointed commentary about the haves and have nots of the world. Intense bursts of violence. Extremely dark comedy. They’ve all been trademarks of Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho’s movies from Memories of Murder to The Host to Snowpiercer to his Oscar-winner Parasite, which opened in theaters in 2019, and everything in between.

Five years later, Bong finally has his follow-up film, and it definitely looks like it’s of a piece with the rest of his work. Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (and also Robert Pattison) in a sci-fi satire about a dystopian future where the only way to improve your station in life might be to agree to become an “expendable” — i.e. human cannon fodder doomed to die and then be resurrected as a clone only to die again in the service of humanity’s space colonization efforts.

The new trailer looks really bleak and really funny and really Bong Joon-ho. Watch it below:

The first teaser for Mickey 17 was fine, but this one looks even better. The social satire seems way more pointed, the effects look sharper, the gags are funnier, and Pattinson looks like he’s having a lot of fun doing the old one-actor-playing-twins trope. This does not look like the sort of film that deserves to be pushed around the schedule multiple times by its distributor. (The movie was originally scheduled to open in March of 2024, then January of 2025, then April of 2025, and now March of 2025.)

Here is Mickey 17’s official synopsis:

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Mickey 17 is now scheduled to open in theaters on March 7.

