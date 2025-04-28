A Minecraft Movie screenings made news earlier this month when the film opened in theaters to raucous sold out screenings, filled with teens screaming and applauding and reciting lines from the film, even though it had only been out for a few days at most at the time.

That’s because the film had gone viral on TikTok even before its official release, where compilations of kids yelling along with lines like “Chicken jockey!” became wildly popular. At most screenings, this was just a strange phenomenon that Olds (like me!) could not understand. But other showings of A Minecraft Movie got so rowdy that theaters had to call the police, or post signs in their lobbies warning kids not to freak out when Jack Black announces his name is Steve.

But now Warner Bros. is leaning into the whole Memecraft movement, and has announced that they will be holding special “Block Party Edition” screenings of the film where viewers are encouraged to “embrace the film anew by singing—or meme-ing—along with their favorite moments from the movie.” (If I can add to the memes, I suggest copying Jason Momoa every time he lets out one of his signature “YEAYUHHH!”s. He does it like five times in Minecraft.)

Several weeks into its release, A Minecraft Movie is the top-grossing Hollywood film of the year to date. It’s already earned more than $815 million in theaters worldwide. Warner Bros. has nothing to lose at this point by leaning into the audience participation aspect. Anyone who wanted to see the film for its subtle human drama and homages to the Minecraft video game has gotten that out of their system by now. All that’s left at this point are the sickos. You might as well give them what they want.

The “Block Party” screenings of A Minecraft Movie will take place on Friday, May 2.

