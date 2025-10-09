‘Minecraft Movie’ Sequel Officially Coming in 2027

The biggest movie of the year so far in U.S. theaters is A Minecraft Movie, which grossed $423.9 million in domestic release. (That puts it less than $200,000 ahead of the #2 film of the year, Lilo & Stitch, which earned $423.7 million in the United States.) Worldwide Minecraft is the #3 movie of 2025 behind the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 and Lilo & Stitch.

So: Sequel. (Duh.)

Warner Bros. announced today they are making another Minecraft movie. The only details confirmed in their announcement on X: A poster and an official release date: July 23, 2027.

Warners did not confirm a cast or a creative team. The first Minecraft Movie, based on the massively popular video game franchise, was directed by Jared Hess, and starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks. Although not a critical smash, the film became a phenomenon in theaters earlier this spring, in part because of viral videos on social media that encouraged young Minecraft fans to scream, clap, and recite the lines of the film along with the characters.

The film followed a group of ordinary people who discover the boxy world of Minecraft, and then have to team up with Steve (Black) to find their way home.

Some Minecraft screenings got so rowdy that police had to come to restore order. Warner Bros. eventually responded to the weird pop culture moment by scheduling special screenings of the film where fans were encouraged to yell along to the movie. Go figure.

Minecraft 2 (official title TBD, obviously) is scheduled to open in theaters on July 23, 2027. If they learned anything from all those viral videos, it should be called Minecraft 2: Chicken Jockey’s Revenge. Or maybe I ... Am Steve: Another Minecraft Movie.

