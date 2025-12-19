When a website make a list of the most underrated movies of the year, you know what comes next right? It is inevitable. So as we get ready to turn the calendar from 2025 to 2026, let’s begin to wind down our look back at the year in cinema with a list of most disappointing and overrated movies of the year.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s this: There weren’t that many films I would describe as hugely disappointing or massively overrated this year. Unlike our list of underrated movies, which was ten entries long and could have easily expanded to 12 or 15 titles, our overrated list runs just eight films. That’s a good thing.

Note that this is a not a list of the worst movies of the year. A lot of it isn’t even a list of bad movies. It’s a list of movies that overperformed at the box office, or with critics, or both. It’s the kind of movies that (at least in my opinion) people will look back on in 10 or 20 years and go “That was the #1 box-office hit of 2025?” or “That movie won four Oscars?”

I could be wrong about that, and if I am in 10 or 20 years I fully expect to hear about it. There probably won’t be any websites left at that point, so you’ll have to send me a message on the social media chip we’ve all had forcibly implanted in our brains.

Without further depressive ado, let’s get to the picks...

The Most Overrated Movies of 2025 These 2025 films were perhaps a little overhyped and overpraised.

