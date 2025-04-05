A Minecraft Movie is now playing in thousands of theaters around the country. If you watch it one of those theaters, you may experience a strange phenomenon: Kids reciting the lines along with the movie and bursting into spontaneous applause even though Minecraft has only been out for a day or two and none of these kids has seen the movie before.

That’s exactly what happened at my Minecraft screening earlier today at a multiplex in Brooklyn. Jack Black said the phrase “Chicken jockey!” and half the audience said it with him, then erupted into cheers and whoops. It was like the real Jack Black had just walked into the room or something. They were elated; the rest of us were very confused.

The reason behind the curious phenomenon, like so many things these days: TikTok. Several compilations of kids yelling along with Minecraft have gone viral on the social media app. Like this one, for example, which already has nearly half a million likes. It ranks the “best 10 moments in the theater,” most of which are the same lines you’ll hear repeated in the theater.

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Movies of the Last 10 Years

I’m sorry, how is “I ... am Steve!” not number one on this list? That’s clearly the best line delivery in Minecraft, unless you count one of the five times Jason Momoa screams “YEAYUHH!” which somehow didn’t make this supercut at all! Who made this ranking?!?

My theater was rowdy at times (especially when Black said “I ... am Steve!”), but I was lucky; at one screening that popped up on TikTok the police were apparently called after the crowd participation got too rowdy.

It makes you wonder: What would TikTok have done with The Rocky Horror Picture Show? That movie may never have flopped in the first place; thanks in part to teens’ obsession with the film’s quirky dialogue, A Minecraft Movie is looking at an opening weekend box office in the neighborhood of $130 million in the U.S. alone. At this rate there will be TikTok videos of kids freaking out about the dialogue in A Minecraft Movie 2 before you know it.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now. If you see it in a theater, you better be ready to hear some kids screaming “CHICKEN JOCKEY!” and applauding like lunatics. Also, please don’t film the movie with your phone when you’re in the movie theater. Especially when you’re sitting right in front of me.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...