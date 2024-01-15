Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen kind of quietly became a fairly solid hit in late 2019 and early 2020, grossing almost $120 million worldwide. (Or maybe it wasn’t quiet but the world was collectively a bit distracted by the events of early 2020.) Either way, the movie made a big enough impression that Netflix decided to give Ritchie the go-ahead on a spinoff TV series, which is now set to premiere on streaming. Ritchie himself created the show and directed the first two episodes.

While the film version of The Gentlemen starred Michael McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Hugh Grant, and Eddie Marsan, a new cast has been assembled for the TV show, headlined by Theo James and also featuring Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones, Peter Serafinowicz, and Ray Winstone, who plays “Bobby Glass, a career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire.” (Scodelario plays his daughter.)

The basic concept of the show is the same as the film, though; a tour through the drug world, and its connections to high society in England. Check out the first teaser below:

READ MORE: The Best Adult Animated Series on Netflix

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The Gentlemen television series premieres on Netflix in March 2024.

Get our free mobile app