A well-crafted movie trailer gives the audience just the right amount of information about the film they’re going to see. And, perhaps even more importantly, it establishes what the overall mood of the movie is — whether it’s a lighthearted comedy or a dark, thrilling drama. But sometimes, a trailer doesn’t quite match the movie it’s selling. More often than not, this is a tactic that is done on purpose. A marketing team can target a surprisingly wide array of demographics through a trailer’s edit, and they may even nudge a particular group of people towards a film they wouldn’t normally go and see.

This isn’t always a bad thing. After all, who wants to see a trailer that gives away too much of the movie? In some cases, being a little subversive isn’t a bad thing. As long as the trailer doesn’t feel too much like a bait-and-switch, viewers might actually be pleasantly surprised that the film isn’t exactly what they’re expecting. However, some audience members may end up feeling misled. Believe it or not, in some cases, they even end up suing over dishonest trailers.

Below, we’ve rounded up ten trailers that are strikingly different from the movies they’re advertising. The same way you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, these previews serve as a reminder that not every film can be judged by its initial trailer.