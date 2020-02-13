If David Lowery — the guy who made A Ghost Story, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, and The Old Man & the Gun — isn’t on your list of your favorite up-and-coming directors, we don’t even want to talk to you. His latest looks like his most spectacular effort yet. It’s called The Green Knight and it stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, the famous knight of Arthurian legend. The trailer is already getting a lot of buzz online and it’s easy to see why; the visuals are stunning and creepy as hell.

Take a look for yourself:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight opens in theaters on May 29, 2020.