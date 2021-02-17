[Mortal Kombat Guy Voice] “Mortal Kombat!”

24 years since the last Mortal Kombat movie, the enduring video game franchise will finally return to theaters (at least where theaters are open) in April with Mortal Kombat. This new film version of the property is being billed as a reboot of the franchise, with a new character — an MMA fighter named Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan) — entering the fray and joining the notorious martial arts tournament for control of both Earth and the mysterious Outworld. The rest of the characters you know: Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Kano (Josh Lawson), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), and, of course, frigid Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), and fiery Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada).

The full trailer for this Mortal Kombat premieres tomorrow, and ahead of its debut Warner Bros. posted more than ten motion pictures for the film and its large cast. You can see them all below:

What? No Noob Saibot?!? And where’s Meat? You can’t have a Mortal Kombat without Meat! What a ripoff.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, this new Mortal Kombat premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.