Mortal Kombat II is only the second Mortal Kombat movie in the current film franchise (duh), but this is a surprisingly convoluted franchise for an IP built on dudes freezing and stabbing and bludgeoning each other over and over. There after 30+ years of kombat, there are now multiple game continuities, multiple movies made in the 1990s, plus animated features, and more.

If you feel a little groggy on your feet just thinking about all this stuff, ScreenCrush is here to help. Our latest video will recap everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat ahead of Mortal Kombat II. Who is Cole Young? What Mortal Kombat games was he in? (Spoiler alert: None of them!) What the heck is Outworld and why are they fighting Earthrealm? (Also: Earthrealm?) What do the old movies have to do with the new ones? What are the rules of Mortal Kombat? Are there rules of Mortal Kombat? Why is it Kombat with a ‘k’? (Sorry, no one can explain that one.)

Get over here and watch our full recap video below:

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If you liked that video recapping everything Mortal Kombat before Mortal Kombat II, check out more of our videos below, including our list of the worst video game movies ever, our big breakdown of the end of Fallout Season 2, and our kaiju-sized recap of the entire Godzilla vs. Kong cinematic universe. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Mortal Kombat II premieres in theaters everywhere this weekend.