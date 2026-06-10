Some brand new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. Yeah, you’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the gory, action-packed Mortal Kombat II from the comfort of your home. Plus, check out the Michael Jackson biopic, as well as a gorgeous stop-motion animated fantasy streaming on Netflix.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Mortal Kombat II

Johnny Cage joins Earth’s champions in a life-or-death battle against tyrannical Outworld emperor Shao Kahn in this follow up to 2021’s Mortal Kombat. The video game adaptation became available to stream at home via VOD on June 9.

Where to watch Mortal Kombat II: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

I Am Frankelda

After failing to get her stories published, a young author discovers her supernatural fiction is very real in another dimension when she is approached by a mysterious prince desperate to save his kingdom. The dark fantasy stop-motion musical begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on June 12.

Where to watch I Am Frankelda: Netflix.

READ MORE: TK

This Tempting Madness

In This Tempting Madness, a young woman dealing with memory loss is forced to recall the events that led to her coma following a near-fatal fall, all while dealing with her husband’s arrest for attempted murder. The thriller will be available to watch at home via VOD on June 12.

Where to watch This Tempting Madness: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Michael

Michael chronicles the complicated life and glitzy career of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, tracking his fascinating rise from child star to global music icon. The biopic hit VOD on June 9.

Where to watch Michael: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Broken Land

In this neo-Western, a reclusive Texas rancher accidentally shoots a pregnant migrant worker crossing his land. He then helps her recover, hiding her from his estranged U.S. Border Patrol agent son. The drama will be available to watch at home via VOD on June 12.

Where to watch Broken Land: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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