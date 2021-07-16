The Most Misquoted Movie Lines in History

Cinema is a universal language. You could walk into any movie theater anywhere in the world and say to a stranger “I see dead people,” or “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” and they would know you’re reciting lines from The Sixth Sense and The Godfather. They might wonder why you’re shouting movie quotes at strangers, but they would understand what they were from.

But those are movie quotes everyone knows. (They even appeared on our previous list of the best movie quotes in history.) There are other lines from movies, though, that everyone thinks they know but don’t because, for one reason or another, they are remembered incorrectly. Below you’ll find 15 of the most significant examples of famous movie misquotes that everyone always gets wrong. As a public service, we are providing both the incorrect verbiage everyone recites, along with the correct quotes so that you’ll never make these mistakes again. You’re welcome.

