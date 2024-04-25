Is ‘Thunderbolts*’ Secretly a ‘Dark Avengers’ Movie?

At CinemaCon this year, Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts movie had a new title: Thunderbolts* with an asterisk. He wouldn’t explain why, he said, until the movie came out.

Why give a movie a title with an asterisk? We think we know: This Thunderbolts movie is going to likely turn out to be a Dark Avengers movie in disguise. But who are the Dark Avengers? And why not just call it Dark Avengers? In our latest video, we’ll explain this Marvel Comics’ team’s complicated origin and backstory, and we’ll explain what we think is going to happen in Captain America: Brave New World, how Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross is going to have a major presence in both films, and why we suspect it will lead to Thunderbolts* turning into Dark Avengers.

For all our theories, check out the video below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on Thunderbolts* and why we think the asterisk means it’s going to become a Dark Avengers movie, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in X-Men ’97 Episode 7, one on the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and all our questions about what happens next, and one on all the Easter eggs in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thunderbolts* is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2025. (Or is that Dark Avengers opening in May of 2025? We’ll find out soon.)

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app