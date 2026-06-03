Movie nerds have classic movie posters hanging on their walls. But a poster’s primary job is to sell said movie. And it seems like these days, movie posters are doing that in a new (and uglier) way than they used to — hideous collages of many floating heads.

How did we get here? In our latest video, we’ll explore the history of movie posters, how they were created in a world before before social media, and even before the internet, and how their role evolved with the introduction of other elements of movie marketing like trailers and commercials. We’ll also look back at some of the greatest movie posters ever made, and compare them with the less great stuff we see inside multiplexes today.

Watch our look at the very sorry state of modern movie posters below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the sad state of movie posters, especially for big blockbusters, check out more of our videos below, including one on the possible ending for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, one on all the Easter eggs in the Season 2 trailer for X-Men ’97, and one on all the Easter eggs in The Punisher: One Last Kill. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, questionable posters and all, will open in theaters on July 31.

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